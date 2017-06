NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two months from now you can get the chance to experience what could be a once in a lifetime experience.

Experts say a total solar eclipse will be sweeping across the country this summer on August 21, and it’s being called “The Great American Eclipse”.

Fourteen states will experience about two minutes of darkness as the eclipse crosses from coast to coast at about 2:45 p.m.

It has been 99 years since a total solar eclipse crossed the country.