Two New London residents arrested on drug charges

By Published:

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Two New London residents were arrested Thursday morning on drug charges.

At 8 a.m. Robert Winston, 31, and Heather Ranghelli, 27, were charged with possession of narcotics and possession of narcotics with the intent to sell. The New London Police Department VICE and Intelligence Unit working in conjunction with the Narcotics Task Force conducted a narcotics search at 154 State Street.

Officers seized 15.56 grams of heroin. This month long investigation was led by the community who made numerous complaints about narcotics dealings occurring in the downtown area.

Ranghelli is already on federal probation on narcotics related charges.

The New London Police Department is urging anyone with information on any crimes to contact them at 860-447-9107 or via their anonymous Tip-411 system.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s