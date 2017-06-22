Two New London residents arrested on drug charges

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Two New London residents were arrested Thursday morning on drug charges.

At 8 a.m. Robert Winston, 31, and Heather Ranghelli, 27, were charged with possession of narcotics and possession of narcotics with the intent to sell. The New London Police Department VICE and Intelligence Unit working in conjunction with the Narcotics Task Force conducted a narcotics search at 154 State Street.

Officers seized 15.56 grams of heroin. This month long investigation was led by the community who made numerous complaints about narcotics dealings occurring in the downtown area.

Ranghelli is already on federal probation on narcotics related charges.

The New London Police Department is urging anyone with information on any crimes to contact them at 860-447-9107 or via their anonymous Tip-411 system.