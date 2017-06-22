Virgin Mobile to become first retailer to sell only iPhones

(CNN) — Virgin Mobile is becoming the first wireless carrier to only sell iPhones and it is offering some unusual perks to publicize the move.

They’re offering a free round-trip Virgin America ticket to the U.K. from the U.S. after buying a regular ticket, 20 percent off on Virgin America flights and a free night stay at Virgin Hotels after paying for two nights.

The perks are available to customers who sign up before September 30.

The new service costs one dollar for a year’s worth of unlimited talk, text and data if customers sign up by July 31.

The customers will have to pay full price for an iPhone in order to get the deal, but they can also choose from used iPhones to lower the cost.