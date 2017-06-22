Waterbury Police arrest man in connection to fatal hit-and-run accident

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run accident from December.

According to police, on Dec. 16, 2016, at around 8:15 p.m., a pedestrian hit-and-run accident happened at 1161 East Main Street. The pedestrian, later identified as 71-year-old Nancy Martin, was located in the roadway with serious injuries. She was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital via ambulance where she later died from her injuries.

A witness described the vehicle that hit Martin as a dark colored sedan. While investigating, Waterbury Police received anonymous tips stating that 29-year-old Eliut Canales was responsible for driving the vehicle that struck and killed Martin.

On Sunday, Waterbury Police received information regarding the owner of the vehicle that was being driven by Canales at the time of the incident. Detectives were able to determine that the vehicle was a 2001 Honda Civic and the car was sold to a salvage yard in May of this year.

On Tuesday, a detective found the 2001 Honda Civic that is believed to be involved in the fatal hit-and-run from December. Investigators were granted a search and seizure warrant for the vehicle.

On Wednesday, officers were able to arrest Canales. He is facing multiple charges including avoiding responsibility in operating a motor vehicle- death and tampering with physical evidence. Cancales was found on Jewelry Street in Waterbury and was taken into custody. He was held at Waterbury Police Headquarters on a $500,000 bond.

Canales is due back in court on July 19.