Wethersfield Woman Sentenced For Stealing From Former Employer

By Published:

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Wethersfield woman has been sentenced to two years in prison for stealing nearly two million dollars from her former employer.  Prosecutors also say 46-year-old Penny Roy failed to pay taxes on the stolen money.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Roy used her position as the software company’s payroll manager to insert her own bank account information into the profiles of other employees.  She then processed fraudulent expense reimbursements and payroll payments in other employees’ names with the payments flowing into her own bank account.  In total, Roy stole $1.7 million and was fired after the company discovered her fake payments.

To hide her theft, Roy failed to declare the stolen money on her tax returns, depriving the Internal Revenue Service of over $600,000 in tax revenues. As part of her sentence, Roy was ordered to make full restitution to the software company and the Internal Revenue Service.

