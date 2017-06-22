What’s Brewing: Clooney sells tequila, snap map, and toilet-to-tap water

(WTNH)-Just when you thought George Clooney’s appeal couldn’t get any higher, it does. His bank account will be looking pretty good, as he’s selling his Casamigos tequila brand for up to one-billion dollars.The company is being acquired by Diageo, the owner of Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff and Ciroc. Clooney launched Casamigos in 2013 with two of his buddies. He said he never expected it to be worth so much.

Snapchat is unveiling a new location feature. It’s called “snap map” and allows users to share their location with friends, appearing as a bitmoji. You then decide whether you want to share your location with your friends, or use “ghost mode” to keep where you are to yourself.

According to Harriet Lerner, a psychologist and author of the book “Why Won’t You Apologize?”, there is one word you should never say during an apology. And that word is ‘but.’ As in, “I’m sorry, but…” Lerner says adding a “but” is an excuse that pretty much discounts anything you said before it.

Would you drink a glass of old waste water? A California company is hoping people will give it a try. “Toilet to tap” is the less-than-appealing nickname given to wastewater that is treated so it can be recycled for human use. Orange County has had a plant that purifies wastewater and pumps it back into the groundwater supply for about a decade now. Now the county is working to convince the public that the water is indeed clean and safe to drink.