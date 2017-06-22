What’s Brewing: Clooney sells tequila, snap map, and toilet-to-tap water

By Published:

(WTNH)-Just when you thought George Clooney’s appeal couldn’t get any higher, it does. His bank account will be looking pretty good, as he’s selling his Casamigos tequila brand for up to one-billion dollars.The company is being acquired by Diageo, the owner of Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff and Ciroc. Clooney launched Casamigos in 2013 with two of his buddies. He said he never expected it to be worth so much.

Snapchat is unveiling a new location feature. It’s called “snap map” and allows users to share their location with friends, appearing as a bitmoji. You then decide whether you want to share your location with your friends, or use “ghost mode” to keep where you are to yourself.

According to Harriet Lerner, a psychologist and author of the book “Why Won’t You Apologize?”, there is one word you should never say during an apology. And that word is ‘but.’ As in, “I’m sorry, but…” Lerner says adding a “but” is an excuse that pretty much discounts anything you said before it.

Would you drink a glass of old waste water? A California company is hoping people will give it a try. “Toilet to tap” is the less-than-appealing nickname given to wastewater that is treated so it can be recycled for human use. Orange County has had a plant that purifies wastewater and pumps it back into the groundwater supply for about a decade now. Now the county is working to convince the public that the water is indeed clean and safe to drink.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s