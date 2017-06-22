Wrestlers to raise money for autism after charity allegedly scammed

Related Coverage Wrestlers say organizer scammed them, and charity

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A charity wrestling match for autism is happening in East Haven after the original event turned out to be a scam, according to the wrestlers and charity.

A wrestling match held last month was supposed to raise money for Autism Services and Resources Connecticut, the ASRC, but the $5,000 the event made disappeared. The wrestlers from Paradise Alley Pro Wrestling and the ASRC said the man behind the match never paid them.

It is unclear if that promoter, who News 8 is not identifying at this time, will be charged.

As for the charity event, the wrestling organizers are putting on another show guaranteed to make money for the ASRC. They have already got five local businesses to each donate $1,000 to make up the money scammed last time.

The new wrestling event will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the East Haven Hockey Rink at 71 Hudson Street.