Area fire departments awarded nearly $940,000 in federal funding

HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) – Connecticut lawmakers announced that four area fire departments will receive nearly $940,000 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance.

The money will go to fire departments in Fairfield, Ledyard, West Hartford and New Milford. U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), and U.S. Representatives John Larson (CT-1), Joe Courtney (CT-2), Jim Himes (CT-4), and Elizabeth Esty (CT-5) made the announcement about the FEMA Assistance to Firefighter Grants today. The full breakdown of the funding is below:

Fairfield, CT -$ 100,717 for a Firefighter Wellness & Fitness Program.

Ledyard, CT -$ 242,096 for approximately 50 new Firefighter Breathing Apparatus for Ledyard and Gales Ferry fire companies

Water Witch Hose Company # 2 of New Milford, CT -$ 45,455 for an Air Refill – Compressor System.

West Hartford, CT -$ 551,194 for Firefighter Breathing Apparatus, an Air Refill – Compressor System and Training.

Since 2001, FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighter grant program has helped firefighters and other first responders to obtain critically needed equipment, protective gear, emergency vehicles, training, and other resources needed to protect the public and emergency personnel from fire and related hazards.