Biggest obstacle to GOP Health Care Bill may be within the Republican party

(WTNH) — Senate Republicans just unveiled their Health Care Bill on Thursday, and it looks like the bill is already on life-support. The bill’s biggest obstacle could be opposition from within the Republican party.

As of Friday morning, Democrats all over the country and here in Connecticut are speaking out about this bill from Senate republicans. Many are using the word “Cruel” to describe it.

In a written statement issued Thursday, New Haven Congresswoman Rosa Delauro outlined that the bill helps the wealthy at the expense of children.

Now that the Senate Republican health care bill is public, it is clearer than ever why Majority Leader McConnell and Senate Republicans hid it for weeks. Not only will the bill ration health care for millions of Americans, it is a massive giveaway to the wealthy at the expense of our kids.”

The proposal would roll back subsidies that helped poorer Americans pay for insurance. It allows insurance companies to charge older Americans more, so again we have a bill that would make health care harder to afford for the poor and the old.

Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer, and Republican Senator Rand Paul, are both against the bill.

“This is a nasty bill and they are trying to cover it up with little things here and there,” said Senator Chuck Schumer, D-NY.

“The intention is not to take down the bill, the intention is to make the bill better,” Senator Rand Paul, R-KY.

Senator Paul is one of the reasons the GOP does not have the votes to push this through right now. He is one Republican senator who thinks this bill does not go far enough in terms of gutting Obamacare.

Other Republican Senators side with the Democrats, that this strips benefits from too many people. For instance, states can now opt out of requiring insurance to cover things like maternity care.

This bill also gets rid of the Obamacare mandates, where you had to get insurance or pay a fine. Lots of people were against those. Of course, they were there because insurance works by lots of healthy people paying in, and only a a few sick people needing a payout.

So right now, Senate Republicans do not have the votes to pass their own bill. Even if they did, it is different enough from the House bill that there would be a fight with the other half of Congress over several key points.