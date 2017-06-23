Bridge-name gridlock: NY inches toward spelling-error fix

By Published:
The Verrazzano Bridge (Image: Big Stock Photo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The political gridlock has eased slightly in the battle to fix the spelling of New York City‘s Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.

The state Senate has passed a bill that would change the spelling, which has been wrong for over 50 years.

The Assembly version was still stuck in committee traffic when the legislative session ended late Wednesday.

The bridge name is spelled with one Z. It should have two Z’s for the Italian explorer Giovanni da Verrazzano, who discovered New York Harbor in 1524.

A Brooklyn College student started a petition drive to make things right in deference to Italian-Americans.

State officials initially balked, saying a bridge renaming can cost millions.

A statue of Verrazzano in lower Manhattan includes the two Z’s, as does a bridge over Rhode Island‘s Narragansett Bay.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s