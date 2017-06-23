Buy a Tie or Donate a Suit thru June 26th & Support Our Veterans

It’s time to clean out your closet and support our veterans!

Now – June 26th drop off gently used suits, blazers, dress shirts, dress pants, tops, shoes and other business attire for men & women at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford (outside the food court) Monday – Friday 10am – 5pm through June 26, 2017.

OR you can buy a new tie for $5 – proceeds to benefit Save-A-Suit.

Save-A-Suit is a 501(c)(3)nonprofit organization that provides our former military and college graduates with professional business attire and the confidence needed to succeed. For more information visit http://saveasuit.org/

