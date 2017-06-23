Coast Guard Rescues Boaters in Water Off New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)- The Coast Guard had to rescue three people from the water after their boat capsized in the water off New Haven. The Coast Guard says the 22-foot fishing vessel capsized late Thursday night.

West Haven Police received a 911 call from one of the boaters who said three people were in the water after waves flipped their boat.

The Coast Guard got to the scene around 12:15 a.m. and the three people were able to climb on the boat. Two of them were wearing life jackets, and no one was hurt. The Coast Guard says it’s a good reminder that boaters should always wear a life jacket.

A commercial salvage company is set to remove the boat sometime Friday.