Connecticut Senators hold emergency hearing about healthcare reform

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy held a public hearing at New Haven City Hall on Friday seeking input on the Senate Republican’s plan to replace Obamacare.

Blumenthal started the hearing by calling the fight against the proposed plan a titanic battle and saying everyone in the room is a part of it. Hundreds of people turned out for the hearing and more than 60 chose to speak.

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s hard to keep it together when you hear the devastation this bill is going to bring to Connecticut and this is just Connecticut. You’re talking about millions of people,” said Senator Murphy.

“These voices and faces are so powerful and eloquent and will inspire me to fight all the harder because this measure is cruel and costly beyond words,” said Senator Blumenthal.

Murphy called The Senate Republican Healthcare Plan an evil proposal stating the plan’s cuts to Medicaid and defunding of programs like Planned Parenthood would be devastating to the public.

“I am here because of the Medicaid cuts and how it will affect my four-year-old daughter,” said Durham resident Christine Geraci whose daughter has special needs.

“I’m very worried about pre-existing conditions as I’m one of four girls and three of us have had breast cancer,” said Jackie Knoll of Orange.

Other concerns addressed by those on hand included secrecy behind the bill. Both Murphy and Blumenthal are calling out Republicans for withholding details

and only giving Democrats a short time to review it.

“From what I know it seems like it was done fairly secretly. I think that adds to the problem as if there’s something underhanded, makes you suspicious,” said David Baker of North Haven.

“That’s not the way our government works, behind closed doors. It’s an open forum with ideas that are give and take and with the present administration, it seems everything is done quickly and behind closed doors. Unacceptable,” said Knoll.

During the hearing not a single person spoke in support of the Republican Senators plan to replace Obamacare.