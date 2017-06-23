CT police captain accused of 63 department policy violations

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — An internal affairs investigation has accused a Connecticut police captain of committing 63 department policy violations.

The Record-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2rJeM0M ) Meriden Police Capt. Patrick Gaynor is being accused of violations that include falsifying records, being untruthful and retaliatory conduct.

Gaynor has been on paid administrative leave since December.

City Manager Guy Scaife previously said a disciplinary decision will be made by the end of the week. On Thursday, Scaife said he is still waiting on a report from the hearing officer.

The investigation against Gaynor was launched in December after a law firm failed to substantiate his claims that the police chief had engaged in retaliatory behavior against him.

Gaynor has declined to comment, on the advice of his attorney.

