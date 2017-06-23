CT Representative among those calling for close scrutiny of sale of non-profit college chains

WASHINGTON (WTNH) — U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro is among a handful of Congressmen and Senators who are asking regional college accreditors to keep a close watch on the proposed sale of Education Management Corporation’s for-profit college chains to The Dream Center Foundation.

In a letter to several regional college accreditors the group cites the nearly $100 million 2015 settlement between EDMC and the U.S. Department of Justice and many state attorneys general for illegal and predatory recruiting practices. The letter highlights recent data showing that a “staggering number: of EDMC programs are “saddling their students with stunning levels of student debt and producing graduates earning poverty-level wages.”

In a press release sent out by the group they say the proposed sale would allow EDMC’s schools, including Argosy University, South University, and the Art Institutes – institutions with a history of predatory behavior – to be converted to non-profit status and thereby escape stricter accountability for their treatment of students and use of taxpayer dollars.