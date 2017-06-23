CT Representative among those calling for close scrutiny of sale of non-profit college chains

By Published:
Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (WTNH)

WASHINGTON (WTNH)  —  U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro is among a handful of Congressmen and Senators who are asking regional college accreditors to keep a close watch on the proposed sale of Education Management Corporation’s for-profit college chains to The Dream Center Foundation.

In a letter to several regional college accreditors the group cites the nearly $100 million 2015 settlement between EDMC and the U.S. Department of Justice and many state attorneys general for illegal and predatory recruiting practices.  The letter highlights recent data showing that a “staggering number: of EDMC programs are “saddling their students with stunning levels of student debt and producing graduates earning poverty-level wages.”

In a press release sent out by the group they say the proposed sale would allow EDMC’s schools, including Argosy University, South University, and the Art Institutes – institutions with a history of predatory behavior – to be converted to non-profit status and thereby escape stricter accountability for their treatment of students and use of taxpayer dollars.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s