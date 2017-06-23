Freebie Friday! $1 flip flops, festivals and yoga

Related Coverage Freebie Friday! Eight summer freebies for kids

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You made it to the end of the work week which means it’s Freebie Friday!

Here’s a look at the best deals of the week and some activities for your family.

Flip-flops at Old Navy are $1 Saturday. A great day to stock up if you want them for wedding favors or just the family.

Kids under 12 are free at the Connecticut Irish Festival in North Haven this weekend.

Look for live music and activities today (Friday) from 3 to 9 at the Artwalk Festival at Ferguson library in Stamford.

It’s Fitness and Wellness Day at the Coventry Farmers Market Sunday from 11 to 2.

Stop by Toys R Us stores Sunday from 1 to 3pm. They’re giving out free balloons and blow-up beach balls.

Take advantage of free yoga every Wednesday night at Riverfront Plaza in Hartford from 6-7pm

Is there something you’d like to save money on? Your idea could be the subject of our next Stretch Your Dollar story. E-mail me, and in the body of the email please include:

What you’d like to see on a future Stretch Your Dollar Story

A description of how you Stretch Your Dollar in a unique way