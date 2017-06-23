Freebie Friday! $1 flip flops, festivals and yoga

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You made it to the end of the work week which means it’s Freebie Friday!

Here’s a look at the best deals of the week and some activities for your family.

  • Flip-flops at Old Navy are $1 Saturday. A great day to stock up if you  want them for wedding favors or just the family.
  • Kids under 12 are free at the Connecticut Irish Festival in North Haven this weekend.
  • Look for live music and activities today (Friday) from 3 to 9 at the Artwalk Festival at Ferguson library in Stamford.
  • It’s Fitness and Wellness Day at the Coventry Farmers Market Sunday from 11 to 2.
  • Stop by Toys R Us stores Sunday from 1 to 3pm.  They’re giving out free balloons and blow-up beach balls.
  • Take advantage of free yoga every Wednesday night at Riverfront Plaza in Hartford from 6-7pm

