Freebie Friday! $1 flip flops, festivals and yoga

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You made it to the end of the work week which means it’s Freebie Friday!
Here’s a look at the best deals of the week and some activities for your family.
- Flip-flops at Old Navy are $1 Saturday. A great day to stock up if you want them for wedding favors or just the family.
- Kids under 12 are free at the Connecticut Irish Festival in North Haven this weekend.
- Look for live music and activities today (Friday) from 3 to 9 at the Artwalk Festival at Ferguson library in Stamford.
- It’s Fitness and Wellness Day at the Coventry Farmers Market Sunday from 11 to 2.
- Stop by Toys R Us stores Sunday from 1 to 3pm. They’re giving out free balloons and blow-up beach balls.
- Take advantage of free yoga every Wednesday night at Riverfront Plaza in Hartford from 6-7pm
Is there something you’d like to save money on? Your idea could be the subject of our next Stretch Your Dollar story. E-mail me, and in the body of the email please include:
- What you’d like to see on a future Stretch Your Dollar Story
- A description of how you Stretch Your Dollar in a unique way