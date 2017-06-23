Fridays with Fred: Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — In this week’s edition of Fridays with Fred, News 8 Senior meteorologist Fred Campagna visited the Travelers Championship in Cromwell.

There will be some scattered showers and storms on Friday night into early Saturday morning. The weather may be rainy on Saturday and the Travelers Championship has decided it will tee off at 11 a.m. Temperatures will be in the mid 80’s all day.

Fred showed off News 8’s new Storm Team 8 Jeep vehicle at the Travelers Championship.

Fred talked to some fans at the Championship.

Fred shows the viewers some of the inflatables that are available in the Kids Zone at the Championship.

Fred was on ESPN Radio at the Travelers Championship to talk about the weather and how it may impact the golfers. Some kids were also interviewed about their day at the Travelers Championship.

Temperatures seem to remain in the high 70’s and low 80’s for the rest of the week with clouds and showers making appearances.

