BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 9 northbound is closed in Berlin after a garbage truck caught on fire early Friday afternoon.

Around 12:55 p.m., firefighters responded to Route 9 northbound between exits 22 and 24 on reports of a truck on fire. News 8 received photos from Rebecca Rachel via Report-It of the truck engulfed in flames.

It is unclear what may have caused the fire. No injuries have been reported.

DOT Officials believe the roadway will be cleared and back open to traffic within one hour.