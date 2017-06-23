Immigration issue delays IndyCar’s Mikhail Aleshin in France

Mikhail Aleshin, of Russia, is shown after he qualified for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, May 20, 2017 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Dave Parker)

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — IndyCar driver Mikhail Aleshin has been held up in France by immigration issues and will not arrive back in the United States in time for practice Friday at Road America.

The IndyCar race at the rural Wisconsin road course is Sunday.

Schmidt Peterson Motorsports says it has lined up Robert Wickens to drive the No. 7 car until the immigration issue is resolved for Aleshin, who is Russian.

Aleshin was in France to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans last weekend. The team said Thursday that it was “working diligently” on Aleshin’s return to drive at Road America, though he would not arrive in time for on-track sessions scheduled for Friday. Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

The 30 year-old Aleshin is 15th in the IndyCar points standings.

