Inclement weather causes delays at Travelers Championship

By Published: Updated:
Jordan Spieth watches his approach shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Cromwell, Conn. (John Woike/Hartford Courant via AP)

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Due to the inclement weather expected on Friday night and Saturday morning, the Travelers Championship has decided to delay tee times on Saturday.

The players will tee off in threesomes of two tees between roughly 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Travelers Championship officials believe they will have a normal finish of 6 p.m.

Gates and will-call open at 9 a.m. The Aetna Greenside Club will also open at 9 a.m.

All other hospitality will open at 10 a.m.

For further updates, you can check travelerschampionship.com.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s