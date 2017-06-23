Inclement weather causes delays at Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Due to the inclement weather expected on Friday night and Saturday morning, the Travelers Championship has decided to delay tee times on Saturday.

The players will tee off in threesomes of two tees between roughly 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Travelers Championship officials believe they will have a normal finish of 6 p.m.

Gates and will-call open at 9 a.m. The Aetna Greenside Club will also open at 9 a.m.

All other hospitality will open at 10 a.m.

For further updates, you can check travelerschampionship.com.