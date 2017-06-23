Man arrested for involvement in Autism awareness fundraiser scam

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven Police arrested a man on Friday who they say scammed an autism awareness charity a few months ago.

According to police, 35-year-old James Raymond was an organizer for a wrestling event to benefit Autism awareness on April 24. After an investigation, police believe Raymond presented a check to Paradise Alley Professional Wrestling LLC that was returned for insufficient funds. In the months after the event, police say they tried to contact Raymond, but were unsuccessful, partially because Raymond disconnected his phone line due to all of the harassing calls and texts he was receiving.

Related Content: Wrestlers to raise money for autism after charity allegedly scammed

Once it was clear that Raymond had no intention to cooperate with East Haven Police Department’s investigation, an arrest warrant affidavit was submitted.

Raymond was charged with issuing a bad check. He will appear in court on July 5.

Related Content: Wrestlers say organizer scammed them, and charity

East Haven Police says they take these investigations very seriously because they do not want these types of crimes to discourage people from supporting good causes in the future. The police want the public to know that this is an isolated incident and in no way reflects the values of other charitable events that are held throughout the year to benefit worthy causes.