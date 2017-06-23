Military Appreciation Day at Travelers Championship Honors Service Dogs

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – The Travelers Championship is hosting a special military appreciation ceremony today. Starting at 10:30 a.m., at the Patriots’ Outpost, Stryker will present a vest and $20,000 donation for the sponsorship of a service dog to K9s For Warriors.

This is the fourth donation Stryker has made to the K9s For Warriors program. The medical technology company sponsors service canines and empowers veterans to return to civilian life with dignity and independence.

K9s For Warriors is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing service dogs to military veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disability, traumatic brain injury or other trauma as a result of military service.

For more information go to StrykerChallenge.com