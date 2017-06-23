(WTNH)-June is National Microchipping Month, and all pet owners are encouraged to microchip their pets if they haven’t done so already. Of the millions of dogs and cats that enter US animal shelters every year, only about 20% of dogs, and less than 2% of cats, are reunited with their owners. By microchipping your pet, you can greatly increase your chances of being reunited with your furry friend in the event that it becomes lost. A microchip is about the size of a grain of white rice. The electronic chip is enclosed in a glass bead and becomes activated when a scanner passes over it. The scanner reads the microchip’s radio frequency, which then transmits a unique identification number that’s nine, ten or 15 digits long. The microchip is implanted into the skin between the shoulder blades with a needle. It is important to note that the microchip has an identification number that you have to register online, and it not a GPS that will allow you to track and locate your pet if it gets lost. A found pet that is taken to a shelter or animal clinic will be scanned for a microchip. If a microchip is found and the chip contains up-to-date contact information, the shelter or animal clinic would then be able to contact the owner. A study conducted by the American Veterinary Medical Association, found that dogs are 2.5 times more likely while cats are 21.4 times more likely to be returned to their home from a shelter if they have a registered microchip.

