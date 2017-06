NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain is getting a new brewery.

According to The Hartford Business Journal, Alvarium Beer Co. is opening its doors this weekend.

It will be the first brewery the city’s seen in half a century.

What’s on tap: an invitation only ribbon cutting on Friday followed by a public opening Saturday.

The brewery does have a tap room and is located at 365 John Downey Drive.

If you want to check it out doors are open Saturday noon – 10 p.m. and Sunday noon – 7 p.m.