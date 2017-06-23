New London man sentenced to 16 years in prison for drug trafficking, role in 2012 homicide

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A New London man is sentenced to 16 years in prison for drug trafficking and his role in the September 2012 homicide of Javier Reyes.

According to court documents, Oscar Valentin, 43, of New London operated and managed a narcotics distribution enterprise at the “Green Garages.” It’s a series of garage bays located as 12/14 Walker Street in New London.

In the summer of 2011, Valentin was the intended victim of a murder-for-hire plot orchestrated by former members of his enterprise in an attempt to take over narcotics distribution at the Green Garages. In September 2012, Valentin hired Nestor Pagan to assault Javier Reyes. Pagan then hired Jose Rosado, Jr. and Andrew Aviles to carry out the assault of Reyes in exchange for cash.

Javier Reyes was stabbed multiple times outside of his apartment at 187 Huntington Street in New London, and died a short time later on the evening of September 12, 2012.

The investigation revealed that Rosado hit Reyes with the bat, knocking him to the ground. Aviles then stabbed Reyes multiple times.

A federal jury found Valentin guilty of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine On May 2, 2016. As part of a commitment by the government not to seek a sentence of more than 19 years in prison. Valentin agreed to prove that the murder of Javier Reyes was related to his drug trafficking enterprise.

Valentin’s sentence will be followed by four years of supervised release for trafficking narcotics.