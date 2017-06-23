New London police investigate shooting

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – New London police are investigating a shooting late on Thursday night that left a man injured from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Emergency officials received a call at about 11-15 about multiple shots being fire near 62 Jay Street. When crews arrived on the scene they discovered the victim, who has not yet been identified, suffering from a single wound to the leg.

The victim was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for treatment. Officials say his injuries don’t appear to be life threatening.