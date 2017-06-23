Part of I-91 Northbound in Hartford closed after accident with tractor-trailer, multiple cars

Courtesy: CT DOT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Interstate 91 in Hartford is closed after an accident involving a tractor-trailer on Friday afternoon.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the right lane of I-91 northbound between exits 28 and 29 is closed after a multi-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer. 

Due to the accident, two and half miles of I-91 northbound between exits 25 and 29 is congested.

There is no word how many vehicles are involved in the accident with the tractor-trailer. There is also no word on if there are any injuries.

DOT believes the accident will take 3 hours or less to clear.

News 8 will update this story as details become available.

