Part of I-91 Northbound in Hartford closed after accident with tractor-trailer, multiple cars

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Interstate 91 in Hartford is closed after an accident involving a tractor-trailer on Friday afternoon.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the right lane of I-91 northbound between exits 28 and 29 is closed after a multi-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer.

Due to the accident, two and half miles of I-91 northbound between exits 25 and 29 is congested.

There is no word how many vehicles are involved in the accident with the tractor-trailer. There is also no word on if there are any injuries.

DOT believes the accident will take 3 hours or less to clear.

