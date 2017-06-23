Passing downpours or brief thunderstorms expected early this afternoon

A tropical feel today and scattered showers/storms possible throughout the day. It will not be a washout, but keep an eye on the radar throughout the day, especially noon-3PM. Expect a warm and muggy day, with highs in the 80s. What’s left of Tropical Storm Cindy will get caught by a cold front and move through with rain likely on Saturday morning. There should be quick improvement in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s with it turning less humid late in the day. Sunday looks great, and mainly dry weather may continue through the middle of next week.

Today: Have the umbrella! Early shower in a few towns. Clouds with hazy sunshine breaks and a few scattered midday showers/storms. Warmer and much more humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Cooler beaches with upper 70s there.

Tonight: A passing shower/storm for the evening. Heavier showers/thunder around daybreak. Lows around 72°. Tough sleeping weather!

Saturday: Morning rain & steamy humidity followed by afternoon sun. Clearing west to east noon-3PM. Warm, not as humid in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Sun and fluffy PM clouds. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Monday: Sun and clouds. Highs near 80

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Highs near 80.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

Thursday: Sun in the morning, some afternoon clouds. Highs in the low 80s.