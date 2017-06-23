Passing downpours or brief thunderstorms expected early this afternoon

By Published:

A tropical feel today and scattered showers/storms possible throughout the day. It will not be a washout, but keep an eye on the radar throughout the day, especially noon-3PM. Expect a warm and muggy day, with highs in the 80s. What’s left of Tropical Storm Cindy will get caught by a cold front and move through with rain likely on Saturday morning. There should be quick improvement in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s with it turning less humid late in the day. Sunday looks great, and mainly dry weather may continue through the middle of next week.

marine forecast video Passing downpours or brief thunderstorms expected early this afternoon

Today: Have the umbrella! Early shower in a few towns. Clouds with hazy sunshine breaks and a few scattered midday showers/storms. Warmer and much more humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Cooler beaches with upper 70s there.

Tonight: A passing shower/storm for the evening. Heavier showers/thunder around daybreak. Lows around 72°. Tough sleeping weather!

chroma skycast tonight35 Passing downpours or brief thunderstorms expected early this afternoon

Saturday: Morning rain & steamy humidity followed by afternoon sun. Clearing west to east noon-3PM. Warm, not as humid in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

travelers championship 3 day Passing downpours or brief thunderstorms expected early this afternoon

Sunday: Sun and fluffy PM clouds. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Monday: Sun and clouds. Highs near 80

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Highs near 80.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

Thursday: Sun in the morning, some afternoon clouds. Highs in the low 80s.

mw pm temperature trend shoreline icons277 Passing downpours or brief thunderstorms expected early this afternoon

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s