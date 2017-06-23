Past and present New Haven Green shown in Elm City Mosaic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new public art project is now on display in New Haven.

Take a look. This is an Elm City Mosaic designed by a group of students at the New Light High School.

It shows both the past and present New Haven Green.

“We suggested to make it like a jigsaw puzzle so it could pop out so people could see both sides of it,” said Tyriq Banks, a senior at New Light High School.

The art is along Chapel Street between Church and Orange.

The Elm City Mosaic is a partnership between the downtown business improvement district, community artists and members of the community.