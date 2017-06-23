Patriots’ Outpost helps military personnel, families at Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — While much of the attention at the Travelers Championship is on golf, the tournament is saluting some of their biggest fans.

News 8 photographer Tom Parent gives us a look at how the Patriots’ Outpost is helping military personnel and their families.

The Military Outpost was started so that people could appreciate the military folks who are around the world and have served our country.

“Eight years ago, Saint Francis was asked to sponsor this venue and we were so excited to be a part of it,” said Sharon O’Brien, the co-chair of Military Outpost.

The Military Outpost provides refreshments and a little air conditioning at a venue.

“We have people from World War II, we have Vietnam veterans, Desert Storm veterans who come in here. They can come in and connect with each other. We also have Operation Recognize, which is another aspect that we’re thrilled about this year,” O’Brien said.

People are able to go into a photo booth and create a photo or video. Those photos will be sent throughout the world to military bases to show appreciation.

Operation Recognize is in the Fan Zone and on the 15th hole.

“We have also added a viewing station. We wanted another venue that could bring them closer to the viewing experience so we have at least 50 to 60 seats where people can watch out on the 18th hole.”

“I think it’s an amazing statement as to how important veterans are. I’m not used to seeing veterans getting recognized and acknowledged in such a great manner. The only thing that would be better is if I was out there playing.”