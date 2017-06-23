Pet of the Week: Ghost

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a handsome American Pit Bull Terrier named Ghost.

Ghost is a friendly 7-year-old, who loves people and gets along great with other dogs. He be a fun addition to a family with older kids. He’s got energy and love to give!

For more information on Foreman, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

