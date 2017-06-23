Police: Drunk New Haven man kills North Haven woman in motorcycle crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man was drunk when he crashed into a motorcycle and killed a North Haven woman on Wednesday night, police say.

According to police, at around 11:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a motorcycle crash at Chapel Street and East Street. Officers identified the riders of the motorcycle as 60-year-old Jack Benedetto of New Haven and 59-year-old Diane Benedetto of North Haven. Diane was the passenger and was suffering from severe injuries. Both of them were rushed by ambulance to Yale-New Haven Hospital where Diane was pronounced dead.

Police say the other vehicle that was involved in the accident took off. At the scene, a witness told police the offending car’s driver fled and ditched the car at a nearby scrap yard. Once officers located the car, they determined that the car’s damage was consistent with the crash that they were investigating. Within the car, police found an 18-pack of Modelo beer. The cans had each been open and were found empty.

The witness described the car’s only occupant and what he had been wearing. Minutes later, officers found the suspect with his shirt covered in vomit. Officers later identified the only occupant of the car as 35-year-old Carlos Perez of New Haven. At the scene, officers say Perez showed signs that he was intoxicated. According to officers, Perez was uninjured, but lied to police about his own name. He also told them that the car was his, but he wasn’t driving. Police say he couldn’t keep track of the number of people he told police were in the car or the names he’d given of the driver. At one point, officers say Perez said he was the only person in the car, but then maintained he wasn’t the one driving.

Perez has been arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, manslaughter, assault with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility, failure to meet minimum insurance requirements, operating a motor vehicle without a license, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and failure to grant the right of way at an intersection.

An in-depth analysis of the crash has been on-going and will likely continue for sometime, officers say. Additional charges are possible pending the investigation’s outcome.