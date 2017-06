MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a shooting Thursday night in Meriden.

Meriden Police say that Thursday night a person was shot. The extent of the victims injuries are unknown at this time.

Lifestar was called to the scene at 11:00 p.m. and the victim was brought directly to a lifestar helicopter, then flown to Saint Francis Hospital.

There were no further details that Police were able to release at the moment.

