Quick reactions from off-duty detective and Samaritans help save teenager in vehicle submerged in pond

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An off-duty Danbury detective and two passing motorists helped rescue a 17-year-old who was in a vehicle that was partially submerged in a pond on Tuesday.

Police say that around 7 a.m., Detective Sergeant Adam Marcus came upon a motor vehicle accident that just occurred in the area of 65 Ball Pond Road in Danbury.

Detective Sergeant Marcus was joined by two passing motorists at this time, Chris Dimauro and Danielle Lo Medico, both of Danbury. All three saw a silver Jeep Liberty on it’s side in the pond about 50 feet from the shoreline.

The three of them jumped into the water once they noticed there was an injured female in the vehicle. They were able to free the victim and brought her to the shore to stabilize her until medical emergency personnel arrived.

Police determined that the 17-year-old female was operating her Jeep Liberty south on Ball Pond Road and lost control of the vehicle striking a telephone pole and several guard posts until it entered the water.

The 17-year-old female operator was transported to Danbury Hospital for her injuries. She was issued a verbal warning for traveling too fast for conditions.

The Department of Environmental Protection responded to the scene as well.