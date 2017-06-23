Rear admiral to investigate fatal Navy collision off Japan

TOKYO (AP) — A rear admiral has been named to head the U.S. Navy’s investigation into a collision off Japan that took the lives of seven sailors aboard the USS Fitzgerald.

The Japan-based 7th Fleet said Friday that Brian Fort would lead the probe into the crash with a Philippine-flagged container ship in the pre-dawn hours of June 17.

A large gash in the side of the destroyer flooded berths for 116 sailors. Navy divers found the bodies of seven in the listing ship after it returned to a U.S. base in Yokosuka, Japan.

Fort is a former commander of a squadron of six destroyers. He is a graduate of the University of Arkansas and the Naval War College.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.