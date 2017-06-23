Rear admiral to investigate fatal Navy collision off Japan

Published:
The container ship ACX Crystal with its left bow dented and scraped after colliding with the USS Fitzgerald in the waters off the Izu Peninsula on Saturday, June 17, 2017, is berthed at the Yokohama port near Tokyo, Monday, June 19, 2017. The ships collided about early Saturday, when the Navy said most of the 300 sailors on board would have been sleeping, and authorities have declined to speculate on a cause while the crash remains under investigation.(Hiroshi Kashimura/Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO (AP) — A rear admiral has been named to head the U.S. Navy’s investigation into a collision off Japan that took the lives of seven sailors aboard the USS Fitzgerald.

The Japan-based 7th Fleet said Friday that Brian Fort would lead the probe into the crash with a Philippine-flagged container ship in the pre-dawn hours of June 17.

A large gash in the side of the destroyer flooded berths for 116 sailors. Navy divers found the bodies of seven in the listing ship after it returned to a U.S. base in Yokosuka, Japan.

Fort is a former commander of a squadron of six destroyers. He is a graduate of the University of Arkansas and the Naval War College.

 

