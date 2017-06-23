Regional Water Authority makes repairs after early morning main break in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Regional Water Authority is making repairs after a water main broke early Friday morning.

The Regional Water Authority (RWA) says their crews are preparing to repair a leaking valve on a 36-inch water main in front of 730 Howard Avenue in New Haven.

The non-profit corporation say the work involves preparing the valves for potential water service shutdown, assessing which buildings might lost water service during repairs, and assembling materials and equipment.

Officials say that this work will cause water service to likely be interrupted to customers in the vicinity to allow the crew to repair the section of the pipe. They also advise that drivers should avoid traveling in the area while repair work is ongoing.

The RWA says the anticipate that the repair will be complete this evening.