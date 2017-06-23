Report It Recap: June 23, 2017

(WTNH) — We’re recapping the week starting with honoring Dear old Dad. You sent pictures of love and gratitude on Father’s Day. From laser tag, to family gatherings, Dads across Connecticut were celebrated for all that they do and for the special person they are.

Summer officially arrived in the early hours of Wednesday of this week the longest day of the year. Mother Nature was showering us with spectacular sunrises. But as the day progressed, stormy clouds did move in. Though later some caught a sunset indeed worthy of capturing.

It was also National Selfie Day. Suzanne got into the spirit of things. So did the Good Morning Connecticut crew.

June ushers in a month of major life moments. It’s a popular time of the year for going down the aisle. Exchanging I do’s the beginning of a partnership like no other. Frank and Josephine in Hamden know what it takes. Happy 70th wedding anniversary!

Congrats to graduates, the pomp and circumstance ending one chapter, and commencing the next. A proud moment for all.

Lastly gotta showcase a smattering of animal photos you take. A coyote sighting, a turkey stopping by, cooling off by the fan or trying to, of course da bears who seem to be popping up everywhere.

Who knows what next week will bring. Keep those photos and videos coming in.