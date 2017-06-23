Restaurant Road Trip: Mystic Gas Station Converted into ‘MBAR’

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — You don’t have to travel to New York City or Boston to experience great local food and ambiance. Connecticut has its own gems, and ‘Restaurant Road Trip’ with Chef Plum is highlighting some of the most unique culinary delights in the Nutmeg State. ‘Restaurant Road’ Trip with Chef Plum is presented by: Ergo Chef Knives and Asylum Distillery.

Plum starts his adventure at MBAR. The former gas station in Mystic, CT was converted into an eatery about a year ago. Owner, Merrily Connery explains the design behind the new hot spot:

We wanted to do something that was sort of an industrial style, chic and sophisticated. We have so many people now that have to come in and get their morning coffee, and enjoy the environment of the restaurant.

Chef Plum went in the kitchen with Chef Scott Michelson to prepare their signature bananas foster. Food bloggers, Kristen Fritz and Jeannette Dardenne from Eat In Connecticut stopped by to indulge in the dish.

From the locally produced bacon from Westerly, RI, to the Hastings Family Farm honeyed yogurt from Suffield, CT, Chef Michelson is passionate about serving fresh, local ingredients.

You’re supporting your local guys, but your guests are getting better foods.

Visit MBAR in Mystic, CT and tell them Chef Plum sent you: 30 Broadway Ave, Mystic, CT 06355

Visit MBAR in Mystic, CT and tell them Chef Plum sent you: 30 Broadway Ave, Mystic, CT 06355