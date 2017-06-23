ShopRite of Milford Offers Free Registered Dietitian Services

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After 75 years of enjoying all that life has to offer, including food, Howie Blau realized he needed to make a few changes.

“What’s made me want to come to see Kristen is the same thing that’s made me want to lose weight for the last 20 years, but I needed somebody who was really special to help me do it,” Blau said.

That special person is Kristen Haight, ShopRite of Milford’s registered dietitian.

“My dietitian services here at ShopRite are free,” Haight explained. “People can come meet with me for one-on-one consults for diabetes, weight loss, any kind of issue that you need to see a dietitian for.”

When Blau first met Haight six months ago, he was struggling to control his high blood pressure and cholesterol with medication.

“Usually about 10 percent of weight loss is all some people need to get off of some medications,” Haight said.

But on his own, the weight loss didn’t come easy for Blau.

“He was frustrated because in the past he tried diet after diet and nothing was really working so that was kind of the first step when he came in here I said I don’t believe in diets,” Haight recalled. “I just believe in kind of tweaking how you’re eating right now and your lifestyle.”

“We worked out a plan where I ate in moderation but I never felt deprived, and I would report in every week,” Blau said.

Haight also took Blau through the store to talk nutrition.

“We went up and down all the shelves — stuff to eat between meals, stuff to thwart off hunger that would be a nice little snack between meals but wouldn’t be so full of calories,” Blau said.

“We would look at nutrition labels together and just make sure he was choosing the healthier option of things, making sure he’s looking at fiber and protein and especially the calories in the items he’s choosing,” Haight said.

After six months, Blau’s hard work paid off. He’s lost 35 pounds and is now off all of his meds.

“I feel I’m healthier now than I’ve been in the last 20 years and I owe it to Kristen,” Blau said.

Proving it’s never too late to turn your health around.

When working with ShopRite’s dietitian, you can also work with their pharmacist to talk about medications, check your blood pressure and more. For more information, visit ShopRite.com.