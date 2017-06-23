Traffic stop in North Canaan leads to drug bust

NORTH CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — A traffic stop on Route 7 in North Canaan Thursday night led to a big drug bust, police say.

State police came across a car parked partly in the breakdown lane, partly in the road. They say they found a bunch of drugs in the car and a large knife under the driver’s seat.

According to authorities, the driver, 38-year-old Julio Penadelpozo, gave them a fake Pennsylvania driver’s license.

The Bronx, New York man is charged with possession of narcotics, sale of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia in a drug factory, possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, criminal impersonation, driving without a license, and interfering with an officer. He was held on a $750,000 bond.