Trumbull man charged for stalking ex, stealing from her

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Trumbull man has been arrested for allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend in Milford and stealing from her.

According to police, 23 year-old Robert Rubino entered his ex’s home on Mohawk Drive at around 2:30 a.m. on June 4. Family members of the victim found him and asked Rubino to leave, police said.

About half an hour later, the victim returned home and said Rubino tried talking to here as she left a restaurant, and cornered her with his car, blocking her way out. She was able to drive away.

When the victim searched her bedroom, she found some of her belongings were damaged and a purse was missing, authorities say. Her family members tell police this was not the first time Rubino had been near the home, trying to get in contact with his ex-girlfriend.

On Thursday, Milford police charged Rubino with second degree stalking, burglary, breach of peace and unlawful restraint.