Trumbull man charged for stalking ex, stealing from her

By Published:

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Trumbull man has been arrested for allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend in Milford and stealing from her.

According to police, 23 year-old Robert Rubino entered his ex’s home on Mohawk Drive at around 2:30 a.m. on June 4. Family members of the victim found him and asked Rubino to leave, police said.

About half an hour later, the victim returned home and said Rubino tried talking to here as she left a restaurant, and cornered her with his car, blocking her way out. She was able to drive away.

When the victim searched her bedroom, she found some of her belongings were damaged and a purse was missing, authorities say. Her family members tell police this was not the first time Rubino had been near the home, trying to get in contact with his ex-girlfriend.

On Thursday, Milford police charged Rubino with second degree stalking, burglary, breach of peace and unlawful restraint.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s