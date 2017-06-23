Two day River Jam Festival to kick off in Mystic

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — The Mystic Shipyard will hold a two day festival of music the last weekend in June.

From rock to reggae, and blues to country, The River Jam Festival in Mystic is all about good music for a good cause.

River Jam will be supporting two charities, the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center (PNC) and Sails Up 4 Cancer (SU4C).

Any proceeds from ticket sales and tips from beverage sales will make its way to the organizations.

PNC’s mission is to improve and enhance the quality of life of residents of all ages living within the communities we serve by providing basic human needs, social interaction and senior transportation to obtain medical care.

SU4C is a non-profit organization dedicated to funding research in the education, prevention, care, and cure for all types of cancer through the art and enjoyment of sailing.

The band line-up includes Chris MacKay and the Toneshifters, Wooly Mammoth, Sunday Gravy, Chris Barnes and the Brethren of Blues, The Troublemakers, and Green Tea.

The event starts on Friday at the Mystic Shipyard on 100 Essex Street.

Tickets can be purchased at the door. For more information, visit the River Jam Facebook page www.facebook.com/mysticriverjam/