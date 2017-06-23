Weekend activities in Connecticut

Related Coverage Two day River Jam Festival to kick off in Mystic

(WTNH) — The weekend has arrived and the weather looks like it should cooperate. If you need something to do, there are plenty of options available. Here’s a look at some.

In the Elm City, it’s the 117th year for the Annual Italian Fest. It was started by the St. Andrew the Apostle Society by Italian immigrants from the Town of Amalfi who settled in New Haven. The festival features great Italian food, free live musical entertainment nightly and craft vendors. You can find it in New Haven at the club grounds in Historic Wooster Square.

The music is just about to begin at the Mystic River Jam. This is the second year the Mystic Shipyard has hosted the two-day music festival featuring rock to reggae and blues to country. The band line-up includes Chris MacKay and the Toneshifters, Wooly Mammoth, Sunday Gravy and Green Tea. It’s all about good music for a good cause.

“Anything above the coast of production goes to the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center and all the bar tips go to Sails Up for Cancer. So these are good causes. They’re wonderful causes. Absolutely wonderful. They’re all local. They do terrific things,” said Courtney Moore of the Mystic River Jam Festival.

The bands took the stage at 6 on Friday and will again starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The oldest Irish festival in the country returns to North Haven this weekend. Crews are getting everything set up at the North Haven fairgrounds for the 2-day event that happens this weekend. The event is now in its 55th year.

“We also have Irish dancing, Irish music, Irish sports, Irish food and Irish language. We’re hoping the public in general will come out and we’ll show a side of the Irish culture they might not normally be exposed to,” said Bill Mackey, the chairman of the Connecticut Irish Festival.