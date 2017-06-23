What’s Brewing: Dogs at work, Rosé deodorant, socks with sandals, and a mannequin passenger

(WTNH)-Friday is “take your dog to work day.” The day was started in 1999 by Pet Sitters International as a way to encourage dog adoption and generally celebrate the animals. Having pets around has been proven to have actual health benefits. Just petting a dog can lower your blood pressure and heart rate which in turn could improve productivity in the workplace.

We’ve all heard of the expression “Rosé all day” but has the Rosé trend gotten out of hand? Now there is Rosé deodorant. Beauty company Native makes it and says it’s made with natural ingredients and without aluminum.

It’s part of a new line of “brunch scents” that also includes mimosa and sangria.

It’s been done before, but somehow people still think they can get away with it. We’re talking about putting a mannequin in the passenger seat so you can use the carpool lane. This latest incident happened on I-93 near Boston Thursday.

A Massachusetts State Trooper tried to pull the car over but it kept going. Eventually the driver stopped and the trooper found a dressed up mannequin in the front seat. The driver was cited for multiple violations.

Summer is here and sandals are in, but sandals and socks?! That was the “in” thing on the Paris runways this week. The trend appeared in three major shows for Men’s Fashion Week. Designers like Louis Vuitton and and Kim Jones put their models in sandals and socks and celebrities like Rhianna and Kendall Jenner have been sporting the look.

Chris Shoup wants to be the first person to take a solo swim across two Hawaiian islands.The 55-year-old Atlanta swim coach used to live in the Aloha state.This first swim a 75-mile jaunt from Oahu to Kauai is expected to take at least 32-hours. Shoup’s support team will supply him with water, food and words of encouragement.