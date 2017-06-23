Yellowstone grizzly bears removed from endangered species list

FILE - In this July 6, 2011, file photo, a grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone National Park, Wy. Federal officials have reported a dramatic increase in bear numbers in recent decades and estimate more than 700 now live in and around Yellowstone National Park. (AP Photo/Jim Urquhart, File)

(WTNH) — The Yellowstone Grizzly Bear has officially been taken off the endangered species list after spending 42 years on that list.

Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke with the Fish and Wildlife Service is calling this decision “one of America’s great conservation successes”. The bears received endangered species protection in 1975, when their population was about 136. Today, there are estimated to be 700, more than enough to meet the criteria to be removed from the endangered list, the government said. Management of the bears will be returned to states and tribes.

Not everyone is celebrating.
Once off the endangered list, federal protections for the bear will be removed, meaning bears that wander off of national park boundaries will be subject to hunting laws in portions of Montana, Idaho and Wyoming. Grizzly bears outside of the Yellowstone area — in the lower 48 states — will continue to have protection.
The lifting of protection will become effective 30 days after it is published in the federal register, which is expected to happen in the coming days.

