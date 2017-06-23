Yellowstone grizzly bears removed from endangered species list

(WTNH) — The Yellowstone Grizzly Bear has officially been taken off the endangered species list after spending 42 years on that list.
Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke with the Fish and Wildlife Service is calling this decision “one of America’s great conservation successes”. The bears received endangered species protection in 1975, when their population was about 136. Today, there are estimated to be 700, more than enough to meet the criteria to be removed from the endangered list, the government said. Management of the bears will be returned to states and tribes.