Air Force veteran visits Disneyland 2,000 times in a row

(WTNH) — Some people do interesting things in their daily routines. Some go to the same restaurant, some go down the same highway and then there’s Jeff Reitz.

For the past 2,000 days in a row, he’s gone to Disneyland. He’s an Air Force veteran and says it’s something he looks forward to every day. He’s been doing it since January of 2012.

“I’m going to Disneyland again. I’m going to go have some fun, I’m looking forward to hitting the teacups, the Matterhorn, definitely going over and riding Guardians of the Galaxy Mission Breakout. I’m loving that one. I’ve been on it over a dozen times so far,” said Reitz.

He calls it a treat to go to the park every day. He says he plans to keep going through the turnstiles as long as he can.