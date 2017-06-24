Al Capone song, pocket watch fetch over $100K at auction

Published:
Al Capone
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 1931 file photograph, Chicago mobster Al Capone is seen at a football game in Chicago. Artifacts connected to some of the nation's most notorious gangsters are being auctioned this weekend. A handwritten musical composition by Al Capone, a letter written by a jailed John Gotti asking someone to "keep the martinis cold," and jewelry that belonged to Bonnie and Clyde are among the items up for bid Saturday in the "Gangsters, Outlaws and Lawmen" auction in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/File)

BOSTON (AP) — Artifacts connected to some of the nation’s most notorious gangsters have sold for more than $100,000 at an auction house.

The Boston-based RR Auction says a diamond pocket watch that belonged to Al Capone fetched the most— $84,375 —at the auction Saturday in Cambridge, Massachusetts. A handwritten musical composition by Capone went for $18,750.

The musical piece, “Humoresque,” shows Capone’s softer side. Written when Capone was in Alcatraz in the 1930s, it contains the lines: “You thrill and fill this heart of mine, with gladness like a soothing symphony, over the air, you gently float, and in my soul, you strike a note.”

An autographed “So Long” letter from Bonnie and Clyde sold for $16,250. Bonnie Parker’s three-headed snake ring fetched $25,000.

A letter written by John Gotti didn’t sell.

