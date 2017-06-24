Boeing to cut 200 jobs in South Carolina

Boeing 747 Cargo Plane (image: Shutterstock)

(WTNH) — Boeing confirmed it’s cutting about 200 jobs at its plant in South Carolina.

The aerospace giant has been reducing staff since early this year, primarily through buyouts and attrition, but this is the first round of layoffs at the factory since it began making the 787 Dreamliner back in 2009.

Back in February, Trump promised a crowd of Boeing employees that quote, “jobs is one of the primary reasons I’m standing here today as your President, and I will never, ever disappoint you.”

Boeing said the layoffs are part of a company-wide plan to cut jobs that it announced in December.

