Cheshire police and fire responded to an insulator on fire

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Cheshire fire and police said they responded to an insulator on fire early Saturday morning.
Authorities say it was originally reported as a transformer and utility pole fire on Academy Road. However, police say that the insulator was on a wire that burnt through causing the fire. They say the fire burnt itself out.
Cross Member Fire – 313 Academy Rd pic.twitter.com/eGN6tUNjov
— Cheshire Fire Wire (@cheshirectfire) June 24, 2017
According to authorities, Eversource is on their way to the scene.
Stay with News 8 for updates.