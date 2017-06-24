Cheshire police and fire responded to an insulator on fire

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Cheshire fire and police said they responded to an insulator on fire early Saturday morning.

Authorities say it was originally reported as a transformer and utility pole fire on Academy Road. However, police say that the insulator was on a wire that burnt through causing the fire. They say the fire burnt itself out.

Cross Member Fire – 313 Academy Rd pic.twitter.com/eGN6tUNjov — Cheshire Fire Wire (@cheshirectfire) June 24, 2017

According to authorities, Eversource is on their way to the scene.

