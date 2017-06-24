Fairfield police investigating untimely death, possible strangulation

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Fairfield police are investigating an untimely death and the possible strangulation of child.

According to authorities, officers responded to a emergency medical call at 10:23 a.m. on Saturday morning. When police arrived on the scene, they found a juvenile who had non life-threatening injuries. However, police told News 8 that the juvenile appeared to suffer from injuries that are common for strangulation. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered that 36-year-old Ivanna Krekhtyak dead from what they are calling an untimely death.

The case is under investigation.